Work starts on industrial center

Construction is underway on a $10 million Chandler Corporate Industrial Center, predicted to become a world-class institution that will enhance the city’s reputation as a focal point for business and commerce.

The 100,018 square-foot project is being developed at 370 N. Juniper Drive, on the northwest corner of Chandler Boulevard and McClintock Drive. Construction is scheduled to be completed sometime next summer.

Overseeing construction is Desert Palm Management Group LLC, which is partnering with LGE Design Build.

LGE President and CEO David Sellers said the goal for the project is to create a striking, state-ofthe-

art corporate facility that can set a standard for similar projects in the region.

“An undertaking of this magnitude can do tremendous things for the city of Chandler, from creating new job opportunities to leading more and more people to live, work, dine and shop in the city,” Sellers said.