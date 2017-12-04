Tempe pet rescue’s auction coming Sunday, Dec. 3

Tempe-based Lost Our Home Pet Rescue will hold its 7th annual Holiday Champagne Brunch & Auction, featuring gifts for everyone’s holiday shopping list, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Omni Scottsdale Resort &

Spa at Montelucia. Auction-tainer Letitia Frye will oversee the event, expected to attract hundreds of pet lovers and provide inspiring stories. The event raises important funds for the nonprofit, no-kill shelter.

KEZ 99.9 DJ Melissa Sharpe will be the emcee and Lost Our Home will present its Pet Champion Excellence Award to Sandy Day, vice chairman of Lulu’s Fund, part of the Timothy T. Day Foundation.

The award recognizes a person, organization or company that has made an extraordinary contribution to pets in Arizona.

“The brunch is our most important event of the year,” says Jodi Polanski, Lost Our Home Pet

Rescue’s Founder and executive director. “Our costs have increased this year as our intake of animals has increased.

“We appreciate the support from our community and corporate sponsors that make it possible to help needy pets and pet parents in our community.”

Brunch tickets are $85, $850 for tables. Sponsorships range from $1,000 to $10,000.

To purchase tickets online and pre-register for the silent auction visit www.lostourhome.org.

Lost Our Home was founded in 2008 in response to the thousands of pets that were in need as a result of the economic downturn in general and the Valley foreclosure crisis in particular.

