Teen talent to be showcased

Dec. 15 is deadline to enter

Teens interested in showcasing their talents for cash prizes have until

Friday, Dec. 15, to enter Chandler’s Teen Talent Competition to be held

in January at Chandler Center for the Arts.

The competition is open to young adults ages 13 to 17 who can sing, dance, rap, play an instrument or have a talent to share with the world.

Cost is $30 for each performing act.

To sign up online, visit chandleraz.gov/registration using code 2YT001, or contact shawn.peoples@chandleraz.gov or call 480-782-2746. The talent competition brings out artists including vocalists, bands, dancers (individual and groups) and even magicians.

“Our intermission act this year will be something ‘magical’, so you don’t want to miss it,” said Shawn Peoples, a recreation department coordinator.

First place performance in each category will receive a cash prize. The public is invited to attend; general admission tickets are $5 at the door.