Popular East Valley adventurers Josh, left, and Jesse Feldman, topic of a 2016 Wrangler News feature on their 3-year television series Ice Cold Gold, have ventured onto the airwaves again with a Travel Channel pilot called Lost Gold, described as “an adventure through the Old West that will uncover history and lead them (and, vicariously, viewers) on a trail to treasure. The show premiers at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel. Check your provider’s listings for the

exact time of showing.

— Wrangler News photo