Fishing ramada re-do

Comments sought thru Dec. 6

Online comments related to designs being proposed for renovation of the fishing ramadas at the lake at Kiwanis Park are being sought through Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Residents and park visitors have been invited to take an online survey now through Wednesday, Dec. 6, at www.tempe.gov/ParkUpdates.

The improvements will be funded out of the city’s Capital Improvement Program budget as part of the Parks Improvement Plan, which is reinvesting more than $30 million into Tempe parks over the next few years.

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2018.