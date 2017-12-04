Pollack Chabad Center for Jewish Life will host a night of wine, shopping and fun from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at the center—designed to be just in time for Chanukah gift-giving.

Over 25 vendors will be on hand, offering items including bath and body products, home décor, food and drink, clothing and accessories, plus more.

Planners say it’s a perfect time to buy holiday presents for friends and family, all while supporting a deserving cause. Also scheduled is a Chinese auction with prizes such including gift cards, a free month at the Village Health Club & Spa, two family passes to the botanical gardens, and more.

Admission, at $10, includes one wine ticket and one auction ticket. Additional auction tickets are available: one for $2, 3 for $5. Pollack Chabad center for Jewish Life is at 875 N. McClintock Drive, Chandler.

The city of Tempe’s Professional Development Network will present a motivational event packed with humor and stories aimed to motivate and inspire professionals.

“Laugh, Learn, Love and Live with Tom Dressen” takes place at 11:30 a.m.,Wednesday, Dec. 6 in the Lakeside Room at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado.

Dressen had dozens of performances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and Late Night with David Letterman.

He also toured with Frank Sinatra and appeared on television shows such as Columbo, Murder She Wrote and WKRP in Cincinnati. Tickets are $25 plus fees and a buffet lunch included. Information: tca.ticketforce.com/

Mary Contreras State Farm Agency is channeling their energy this winter into the true meaning of the holidays: the gift of giving. Mary’s agency alongside Bryant Commercial Real Estate and Franchise Me Next will be hosting a

Toy Drive until Dec. 14.

They are seeking $10 or less donations of new unwrapped toys that will go directly to grade school kids at Chandler’s own Hartford Elementary, a Title 1 school. Donated items such as: balls, legos, Hot Wheels, action figures, nail polish, fragrant lotions, costume jewelry, art supplies, gift cards to Target or Wal-mart, stuffed animals, etc. will be acceptable.

Drop off locations: Mary Contreras State Farm, 2145 E. Warner Rd. #101 and Bryant Commercial Real Estate, 5555 E. Van Buren St. Suite 105