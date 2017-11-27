Tom Dressen to perform at Tempe Center for the Arts

The city of Tempe’s Professional Development Network will present a motivational event packed with humor and stories aimed to motivate and inspire professionals.

The city of Tempe’s Professional Development Network will present a motivational event packed with humor and stories aimed to motivate and inspire professionals. “Laugh, Learn, Love and Live with Tom Dressen” takes place at 11:30 a.m. ,Wednesday, Dec. 6 in the Lakeside Room at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado.

Dressen had dozens of performances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and Late Night with David Letterman. He also toured with Frank Sinatra and appeared on television shows such as Columbo, Murder She Wrote and WKRP in Cincinnati.

Tickets are $25 plus fees and a buffet lunch included. Information: tca.ticketforce.com/