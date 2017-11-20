Holiday shopping arrives early at Dayspring Boutique

Getting an early start on seasonal shopping is the timely suggestion from Dayspring Preschool & Kindergarten, which hosts its 33rd annual Holiday Boutique from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, and

9 to 4 on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The indoor/outdoor event has become a much anticipated local occasion, bringing together 70-plus craft, jewelry and food vendors, including Sassy’s Café, according to spokeswoman Kris Kroeger. Entertainment throughout the weekend is provided by local elementary schools and other small groups.

The annual fundraiser benefits the school and helps pay for needs outside the operating budget, including financial aid, playground equipment, professional development for teachers, books for the library and more, said Kroeger.

Daily setup generally begins around 7:30 a.m., though the event doesn’t officially open until 9.

The school is on the campus of Dayspring United Methodist Church, 1365 E. Elliot Road, Tempe.

