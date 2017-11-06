Is the USPS hopping on the electric-car train?

The prototype mail delivery trucks have been spotted cruising around Tempe, indicating they are headed in this direction sooner than you might think.

The prototype mail delivery trucks have been spotted cruising around Tempe, indicating they are headed in this direction sooner than you might think. The vehicles are a part of USPS’s green initiative to reduce environmental impact. The new generation mail-and-package-laden cruiser will replace the boxy Grumman Long Life Vehicle that has delivered letters and packages since it was put into service in the 1980s. Of the 215,000 mail trucks in rotation, 140,000 are at least two decades old. The new contract could be for as many as 180,000 trucks.

Note: This photo was obtained from Trucks.com. A final decision is pending.