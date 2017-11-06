Free prostate cancer screenings Saturday, Nov. 4

Heggs Auto Group is hosting free prostate cancer screenings at the East Valley Cancer Center from 9

a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 4.

Prostate On-Site Project, a medical mobile service, will be providing prostate cancer screenings

to men 40 years and older. Younger individuals may attend if a history of prostate cancer runs in the family. Prostate Cancer frequently presents itself without any signs or symptoms. One in six men will develop the disease

in their lifetime; if detected early, the course of treatment is less evasive and survival is nearly one

hundred percent possible. The exam and physician consultation will be conducted by a Board Certified Urologist.

There is limited space available so make sure to call ahead to schedule an appointment.

Information: East Valley Cancer Center, 480-964-3013 or 1-800-828-6139.