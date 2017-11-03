Lil Buck to perform at Tempe Center for the Arts

Well-known street dancer Lil Buck will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Tempe Center for the Arts Saturday, Nov. 11.

Well-known street dancer Lil Buck will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Tempe Center for the Arts Saturday, Nov. 11. The internationally acclaimed performer is known for his style of street dance known as “Memphis jookin,” and has appeared in high-profile commercials for Apple Airpods and Lexus. He’s also strutted his stuff in live performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the Superbowl with Madonna. With his fluid, twisting and jaw-dropping angular moves, Lil Buck comes to TCA with cellist Mihai Marica and special guest movement artist Jon Boogz to challenge the boundaries of what their respective instruments—the body and the cello—can do. Tickets for What Moves You are $38 and $48. Information: 480-350-2822 or tca.ticketforce.com/ tcapresents