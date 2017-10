Chandler City Councilmember Nora Ellen has announced her candidacy for Arizona State Representative for Legislative Dist. 17.

Ellen is serving her second and last term on the City Council, where she and has been actively serving in the community for over 27 years.

“I have enjoyed serving on the City Council and want to take the successful work I have done in Chandler to the state level.”