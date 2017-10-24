The ceremonial shovels dug in for the groundbreaking of the soon-to-be constructed Chandler Corporate Center, a 115,000-square-foot office development by VanTrust Real Estate.

The ceremonial shovels dug in for the groundbreaking of the soon-to-be constructed Chandler Corporate Center, a 115,000-square-foot office development by VanTrust Real Estate. The project, located in West Chandler on McClintock Drive, adjacent to Chandler Fashion Center, is being constructed by Layton Construction Company and was designed by Butler Design Group.

“We thank VanTrust for its support and dedication to advancing Chandler’s economy,” said Chandler’s Vice Mayor, Kevin Hartke. “Our fiscal stability, exemplified by Chandler’s Triple A bond ratings, clearly illustrates to our private partners that Chandler is a wonderful place for this type of investment.”

Chandler Corporate Center is being developed on 11-acres, and is estimated to be completed during June 2018. VanTrust plans to develop the remaining land.

“As a partner to the City of Chandler, VanTrust envisions Chandler Corporate Center as cutting-edge office space that could eventually house more than 700 jobs,” said Keith Earnest, executive vice president of VanTrust. “There’s a significant demand for quality suburban office space in the area, and with a 6 to 1000 parking ratio, this building will be easily adaptable for any sized tenant from a variety of markets.”

The building will feature a two-story glass entrance, and will be enhanced with stone, wood and ceramic tile lobby finishes and integrated LED light fixtures. The structural systems consist of precast concrete perimeter bearing walls and steel frame super-structures with a floor to floor height of 15′-6″. The building is easily accessible from the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) and the Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway). For more information on the project, visit www.vantrustre.com.