Bahai’is mark 200th anniversary with festival

Baha’is of Chandler marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh, the founder of the Bahá’í Faith, on Sunday, Oct. 22, with a Light of Unity Festival at Chandler Center for The Arts.

Baha’is of Chandler marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh, the founder of the Bahá’í Faith, on Sunday, Oct. 22, with a Light of Unity Festival at Chandler Center for The Arts.

The 4:30 p.m. program will include drama, music, art exhibits, storytelling, prayer and devotional programs in celebration of the day, according to Brandon Bullock, a member of the local administrative council.

Bahá’u’lláh was a spiritual teacher who announced in 1863 that He was the bearer of a new revelation from God. His teachings have spread around the world, forming the basis of a process of social transformation and community building unique in its global scope and diversity of participants. Most cities in Metro Phoenix have a Baha’i community.

Bullock, the local representative, said the festival is a celebration of the transformative impact of Bahá’u’lláh’s teachings on the lives of families, neighborhoods and communities around the country and the world.

“Now more than ever we need positive models of social change that bring people together rather than divide them,” he said.

Information: bahaisofchandler.org or http://www.bahai.org/