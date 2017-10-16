Tempe Fire Medical Rescue to Hold Fire Prevention Day on Oct. 21

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue is holding a Fire Prevention Day on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue is holding a Fire Prevention Day on Saturday, Oct. 21. “Every Second Counts: Plan Two Ways Out!” is the theme of Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department’s where during the class, residents will create a home fire escape plan. Other aspects of the class include: learning how to handle a fire extinguisher, information regarding kitchen electrical safety, smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, discarding smoking materials, and candle safety.

The free workshop will be held at the Tempe Fire Training Center, 1340 E. University Dr., from 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

“Everyone should know tow ways out of a room to escape fire,” said Tempe fire Medical Rescue Chief Greg Ruiz. “That knowledge should be put into a written plan shared with every household member so they will know what to do in an emergency.”

Typical ways of escape include doors and windows. Once the plan is finalized, it should be practiced at least twice a year with an identified outside meeting place that is a safe distance from the home.

The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department and the National Fire Protection Association advice that an efficient plan should include working smoke alarms on ever level of the home, in every bedroom, and near all sleeping areas. If you would like access to help with creating a home fire escape plan, visit their website at tempe.gov/fire.

For more information about the event and other safety programs, call the fire department’s Community Risk Reduction division at 480-858-7230.