Tempe St. Luke’s to join largest U.S. private-hospital network

Tempe’s first and only hospital, Tempe St. Luke’s, has joined a group of 36 hospitals and other healthcare facilities in 10 states, moving it into a consortium managed by Steward Health Care System LLC, the largest private hospital operator in the U.S., with 37,000 employees, 1,400 employed physicians and 4,700 integrated network physicians.

Dr. Ralph de la Torre, Steward’s chairman and CEO, said the acquisition marks an opportunity to expand the organization’s physician-led model that focuses on quality care that also can keep patients close to home.

Said de la Torre:

“We look forward to introducing patients, physicians and employees throughout Arizona to our high-quality care, innovative programs and community commitment.”

Steward assumes operations at four Arizona hospitals, including TSL—Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, St. Luke’s Medical Center and St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Center in Phoenix. De la Torre noted that Steward doctors and staff deliver nationally recognized hospital care focused on quality and safety, prioritizing preventative health to minimize acute care and lower costs.

The company is committed to strengthening the health and well-being of the communities served by hospitals in Arizona through its offering of innovative programs.

Steward now owns and operates a number of related businesses, including a managed-risk platform, Health Choice, which delivers managed care and health insurance services to more than 680,000 covered lives.

The total number of covered lives within Steward’s integrated care network and these insurance products is more than 1.1 million, with paneled lives estimated at 2.5 million.

In addition to Arizona, Steward operates facilities in Utah, Colorado, Texas, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Among its facilities, in addition to hospitals, are more than 25 urgent care centers, 42 preferred skilled nursing facilities, substantial behavioral health services, more than 7,300 beds under management and more than 1.1 million covered lives through the company’s managed care and health insurance services.

Nationwide, the company projects 2018 revenues of almost $8 billion.