Saturn set to orbit starting Oct. 23

In 2015, the Tempe City Council approved an additional Orbit neighborhood circulator route – Saturn, which begins operating Oct. 23 and will be the city’s first circulator south of US 60. Neighborhood circulator service was part of the Tempe Transit Tax approved by voters in 1996, with the five, free existing routes—Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars and Jupiter—implemented between 2007 and 2008.

Like the other Orbit routes, Saturn is free. It will connect residents who live between the Tempe Public Library and Elliot Road with schools, shopping and other neighborhood destinations, as well as other Orbit routes and several Valley Metro bus routes that travel to places like downtown Tempe, Arizona State University, other regional destinations and Valley Metro Rail.

Saturn will operate every 30 minutes, seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.