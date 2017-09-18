Don Carlos Award again recognizes humanitarian service

Longtime resident and retired SRP employee Kathy Stevens will join a roster of other notable Tempe residents as the 34th recipient of the coveted Don Carlos Humanitarian Award.

Stevens, along with other community awardees, will be recognized at ceremonies Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the PERA Club in Tempe.

The award honors individuals who have given outstanding service to Tempe, benefitting the less fortunate in lasting ways and making Tempe a better place to live, according to its sponsors.

It is named after Tempe’s founder, Charles Trumbull Hayden, who was known affectionately by Spanish-speaking pioneers as “Don Carlos.” It embodies Hayden’s legacy and spirit and is Tempe’s most prestigious distinction.

Elizabeth Cling, president of the sponsoring Tempe Community Council, said Stevens “has served

tirelessly and gracefully to make our community better, stronger and healthier. She is an unassuming Tempean who has been a pillar for a variety of nonprofit agencies, providing leadership and countless volunteer hours to address many of our city’s human service needs, especially those involving youth.”

Past honorees include Raveen Arora, Neil Giuliano, Harry Mitchell, Pat Hatton, Rudy Campbell, Joseph Spracale, Bobbie and Don Cassano, Jane and Richard Neuheisel and Leonard Monti Sr.

In addition to Stevens, other outstanding citizens and community organizations will receive at the Sept. 27 ceremony, including:

APS, Guiding Light Lifetime Achievement in Philanthropy — Arizona Public Service, a 131-year-old Arizona company, contributed $9.8 million to Arizona charities in 2016 and provided 125,000 in volunteer hours to organizations in Tempe and throughout the state.

Jerry Tong, Spirit of Tempe Karma Volunteer Award — A volunteer of Maggie’s Place since 2001, Tong has been an invaluable support to The Elizabeth House, in Tempe, and Magdalena House, in Phoenix, sharing his skills and talent weekly to oversee the needs of the facilities and be a caring resource and support to both staff members and women and children at these locations.

Rida Imtiaz, Young Humanitarian Scholar Award and Scholarship — Imtiaz’ volunteer efforts at a young age have touched many lives through her work assisting a variety of local nonprofits, including the Refugee, Integration, Stability and Education program at ASU, while attending Marcos de Niza High School.

In addition to the award, Imtiaz will also receive a scholarship provided by Jenny Norton and Bob Ramsey of the Ramsey Social Justice Foundation.

The dinner and ceremony are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased at www.tempecommunitycouncil.org/don-carlos or by calling 480-858-2300 by Sept. 20.