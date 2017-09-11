3 info sessions scheduled for franchised Primrose Preschool

A new preschool in West Chandler is hosting a series of information nights for parents at Makutu’s Island, located at 6919 W. Ray Road.

A new preschool in West Chandler is hosting a series of information nights for parents at Makutu’s Island, located at 6919 W. Ray Road. The sessions begin at 6:30 p.m. and take place Mon., Sept. 11; Wed., Sept. 27; and Wed., Oct. 11.

Primrose Preschool is a national franchise of preschools that serves infants through kindergarten. The new West Chandler school, currently being built, will play role in children’s early development—and their future success. A recent national survey of human relations managers revealed that many entry-level employees lack skills such crucial skills as problem solving, team work and adaptability.

“Early educators have the privilege of partnering with parents during their child’s most important years for learning, and that comes with great responsibility,” said Gloria Julius, Ed.D., vice president of education for Primrose Schools. “At Primrose, lessons and activities that encourage the development of crucial executive function skills are incorporated into children’s daily classroom experiences. As children work together on a task or are prompted by their teachers to ask questions, they are actually developing the skills they need to successfully navigate our ever-changing world.”

More information: primroseschools.com