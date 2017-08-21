Teachers go back to schoolday roots

It was a homecoming—and a happily reminiscent one at that—for the new teachers who paid a first-time return visit to the same Kyrene school they attended as kids.

It was a homecoming—and a happily reminiscent one at that—for the new teachers who paid a first-time return visit to the same Kyrene school they attended as kids.

The occasion was a multiple-day event held before school started this year, as in years previous, to provide teachers the opportunity to meet and train with other teachers, administrators and staff.

The district’s Orientation for New Educators, referred to as ONE, also serves as an educational resource for new teachers who are acclimating to Kyrene systems, say district officials.

A

s new employees, members of the group learn how various departments will support their work as teachers, observe mock classroom teaching practices and receive what is considered vital school-site information. Kyrene Education Association and Kyrene Business and Community Development organize the event alongside district sponsors.

This year, more than 100 new educators attended, nine of whom are former Kyrene students who decided to teach for Kyrene. Three of these are even teaching at the Kyrene school that they attended as children.

Each teacher received a $50 Target gift card via the Kyrene Foundation to welcome them. School supplies and other donated items were provided by local sponsors including Diana Keller, Carly Gibbs and Pattie Agnew with Keller Williams Realtor Group, Grand Canyon University, Papa John’s, Stratum Laser Tag, P.F. Chang’s, BR Fitness and more.