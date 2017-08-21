Sunset Library to host eagerly anticipated event

Chandler Sunset Library in west Chandler will be in bloom on Wednesday, Aug. 30, with gardeners of all shapes and passions once again welcoming the start of the fall planting season.

Traditionally, it’s when garden enthusiasts gather on the library grounds to share seeds and seed-starts, meet other garden devotees and exchange tips.

Now in its fourth year at Sunset, the free seed swap is designed for anyone with an interest in gardening, learning from other gardeners’ experiences and discovering new seeds to try growing at home.

The group, scheduled to meet from 6-7:30 p.m., has hosted seed swaps about twice a year—once in late winter to early spring for the spring harvest, once in late summer to early fall for the fall harvest. Participating gardeners often share excess seeds they don’t plan to use as well as seeds from their most successful seasons.

By using seeds from previous bountiful yields, future harvests can turn out to be overwhelmingly successful. Many of the seeds that are “swapped” are also specific to plants that are appropriate to grow in this region and climate.

Some seeds that may be available for the Fall Seed Swap include anything lettuce-related—lettuce, cabbage, kale, mustard greens, chard, spinach)—onions, garlic, green onion, leeks, carrots, peas, and all varieties of herbs.

There are also often sunflowers and other wildflowers, and loofah seeds, which turn into the big loofahs many use in the shower.

Tables will be available for local gardeners to display information and resource materials. The event is open to the public and visitors don’t have to bring their own seeds to participate.

Information: 480-782-2800 or visit chandlerlibrary.org.