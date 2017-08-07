Ideas for you, kids to start the year right

Summer break is over and students across Tempe have headed back to the classroom.

Summer break is over and students across Tempe have headed back to the classroom. The City of Tempe is teaming up with local school districts, Arizona State University, Rio Salado College and other community partners to provide all the resources parents and students will need to head back to school.

Students from pre-school through graduate school can access tips and information on student safety, educational resources, transportation options and ways to get involved in the community in one convenient location: www.tempe.gov/BackToSchool. Students can also get real time tips and info by following @Tempegov on Twitter/Instagram and CityofTempe on Facebook.

“We’re excited to join together with our community partners to kick off a new school year in the City of Tempe,” Mayor Mark Mitchell said. “We are proud to offer a variety of resources and programs to students of all levels from pre-school to doctoral candidates. The City of Tempe strives to support the needs of all of our students.”

Here are just a few key resources to get your students started:

Student safety

The Tempe Police Department and ASU offer an array of student safety tools, ranging from Facebook crime/safety alerts to drinking prevention to personal safety apps like the ASU LiveSafe Mobile App.

Transportation

The Tempe Youth Free Transit Pass program allows youth ages six to 18 who live in Tempe to ride all Valley Metro bus routes and the METRO light rail for free. Passes for this school year are valid July 1 through June 30, and can be obtained any time throughout the school year.

Students can obtain a pass at the Tempe Transit Store or on their school campuses at Tempe, Marcos de Niza, Compadre and McClintock high schools. To get a pass at the transit store, students must bring a parent or guardian, a copy of their birth certificate, proof of residency dated within the last 60 days and the parent or guardian’s driver’s license or photo ID.

Educational resources

Teens ages 13-18 can get free clothes, shoes, hygiene products and school supplies at THREADZ Tempe Teen Resource Center, located at Tempe and Marcos de Niza high schools. Proof of residency is required.

Students have access to online research tools through the Tempe Public Library, Tempe Youth Library, Tempe History Museum and more. Before and after school Kid Zone enrichment programs keep the learning going after the school bell rings. Students looking for college and post-high school options can get involved in College Connect, a series of workshops, sessions and one-on-one counseling that help guide students through the college process.

Getting involved

There are several ways for students to get involved this year, from volunteer opportunities in government offices to taking part in Adopt-A-Street or Adopt-A-Park programs.

School start dates

Kyrene School District Thursday, Aug. 3

Tempe Elementary School District Monday, Aug. 7

Tempe Union High School District Monday, Aug. 7

Arizona State University Thursday, Aug. 17

Rio Salado Community College Rolling start dates