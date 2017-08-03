Alex Trebek must be wondering if his Jeopardy-host successor may already be in waiting.

Chandler Museum and a downtown nightspot will host Trivia Night with Arizona “Hipstorian” Marshall Shore from 7-9 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Now a quarterly mainstay in downtown Chandler, the fun evening of trivia brings a bit of heated competition to the hip and cool space of The Ostrich, located in the basement of Crust restaurant, 10 N. San Marcos Place.

Small teams of trivia fans will test their knowledge of hot newspaper headlines from Chandler’s past while enjoying a special cocktail made just for the occasion.

“Trivia night at The Ostrich has developed a loyal following and some friendly competition,” says Chandler Museum administrator Jody Crago.

“Everyone can forget about the sweltering summer and just enjoy fun with friends, a little kitsch and delicious food and drinks.”

Arizona’s Hip Historian, more generally known as Shore, will share headlines and photos from the museum’s extensive archive to weave his unique storytelling magic that is sure to educate and entertain everyone.

“Marshall’s passion is uncovering the weird and wonderful—people, places and events that have made Chandler what it is today,” Crago said.

Mike Merendino, owner of the downtown host establishments, says his customers love trivia nights.

“We really enjoy hosting this event with the Chandler Museum. As always, we will have special drinks and food on the menu just for trivia night attendees. I invite everyone to come see what all of the buzz is about.”

Trivia Night reservations are required for teams of four to six to take part in the fun. Information: chandleraz.gov/museum or call 480-917-4903.