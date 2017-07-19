The craze for learning code seems to be growing exponentially, and now Mesa Community College is getting into the game. Coding, in case you’re in the dark about it, is what makes it possible to create computer software, apps and websites. Your browser, your computer’s operating system, the apps on your phone, Facebook and most websites are made with code.

Along comes one of the first Apple iOS app development courses, now being offered at MCC. The class has filled quickly, say officials, prompting the addition of an evening class, according to spokeswoman Dawn Zimmer.

Dr. ​Linda Collins, chair of the college’s Business & Information Systems, said the evening session was dictated by the level of enthusiasm shown by enrollees.

“We added a Wednesday evening app development class using Swift/Xcode and Swift Playgrounds to the fall schedule to accommodate the outpouring of working professionals who expressed interest but could not attend during the daytime, hands-on, demonstration portion of the class,” she said ​.

“Two of the 20 seats in the new evening class were claimed in the first week.”

The classes are hybrid in design, meaning they combine regularly scheduled classroom meetings with online learning activities. Instruction includes an introduction to app development using Swift/Xcode and will be taught within an iOS classroom environment.

“There are a total of three introductory Apple iOS App Development classes scheduled for fall with two more advanced offerings for the spring,” said Dr. Angeline Surber, MCC program director and one of the instructors.

As the evening class was being added to MCC’s fall schedule, students filled the first Apple iOS app development course. One daytime, late-start session remains open.

​“As one of only a few colleges in the nation to be selected to offer this curriculum for credit, we are prepared to offer these classes for Apple iOS in app development starting in the fall and continuing in the spring with additional introductory classes as well as the advanced offerings,” Collins said.

The fall semester at MCC begins Aug. 19. A step-by-step guide to enrollment is at mesacc.edu/enroll