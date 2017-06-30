Tempe and West Chandler’s scorching-hot temperatures this time of year are all the more reason to plunge into the cooling waters at area pools like those you’ll find at Nozomi Aquatic Center or Kiwanis Wave Pool. Chandler’s Nozomi features a zero-depth entry pool, a water playground, an expansive, eight-lane pool with a high dive plus a 112-foot, figure-eight water slide. Over in Tempe, you can dodge three-foot waves at the Kiwanis Wave Pool or hit the double-spiral water slide. Raft and tube rentals are available. Both Nozomi and Kiwanis Wave Pool are open July 4th but will close at 6 p.m., just in time to grab a bite then head out to the fireworks displays that light up the sky in celebration of our nation’s Independence Day.

Related