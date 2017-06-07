Strong employee engagement was on display at a recent special event to honor staff.

Sponsored by the Kyrene Foundation, with support from Landings Credit Union, the annual Employee Appreciation event recognizes three categories of dedicated employees who were nominated by their peers.

• This year Lisa Gibson, principal at C.I.Waggoner Elementary, was named the 2016-17 Administrator of the Year.

• Dixie Prosser, from Akimel, and Bonny Dolinsek, from the district office, were tied as Kyrene’s Education Support Professionals of the Year. For 11 years, Dolinsek has served the community through enrolling students and families in school and community education programs.

• 2016-17 Teacher of the Year is Amy Dean from Kyrene de la Mirada, who the awards panel said shares her passion of learning and empowers her students to be the best leaders they can be.

In addition, employees with significant employment anniversaries were acknowledged, including 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35 years of service, along with retirees.

