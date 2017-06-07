Photographer Billy Hardiman headed to the cool country over the weekend for Flagstaff’s Hullabaloo celebration, an annual community festival that has raised over $75,000 for state non-profits since 2010. Among sponsors were such notable Tempe institutions as Four Peaks Brewing Company and Arizona Distillers. For any Tempe or West Chandler visitors who might have been on weather patrol, the score was Flagstaff 85, Tempe 106. The numbers notwithstanding, it was pretty obvious who the winner was. Watch for more coverage in our next (June 17) issue.

