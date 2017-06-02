The recent Memorial Day weekend gave Tempe, Chandler and other Valley police agencies a chance to raise motorists’ awareness to the dangers of alcohol- and substance-related driving — and to make sure violators know of the strict penalties contained in Arizona’s DUI laws, some of the toughest in the nation. Amassing a virtual armada of uniformed police, local agencies stopped and checked suspect drivers, hauling some of the most serious offenders off to face potential jail time and stiff fines. More than 500 arrests, a near record, were made statewide over the holiday weekend. Tempe officer Kelly Angel of Tempe PD’s Traffic Bureau DUI squad, above right, said the exercise also served to remind drivers that similar shows of force will be scheduled again, likely including the July 4th weekend.

— Billy Hardiman for Wrangler News