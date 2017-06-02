Tempe and West Chandler residents are gearing up for another Arizona summer, prompting the staff at Desert Botanical Garden to suggest ways to explore the beauty of the desert while staying cool and safe, even during the hottest months.

More than 600,000 visitors annually are drawn to the garden’s 50,000 desert plants as part of what has gained stature as an outdoor living museum.

Here are some tips for an enjoyable visit:

In a different light – Garden hours are extended from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. May through September to make the most of the cooler times of the day. Come first thing in the morning, say officials, as the wildlife is waking up, or explore the garden during the “golden hour” of sunset.

Early bird gets the worm – Avoid the heat of the day and join expert birders along the garden’s trails at 7 a.m. to explore the doves, owls, roadrunners and more that call the place home.

Garden after dark – Experience flashlight tours Thursdays and Saturdays now through Sept. 2 to see how desert nights shimmer. Flashlight tours are sensory adventures to see, hear and feel how desert nights shimmer. Guests beam their own flashlights along the self-paced trails to capture the night-blooming plants and animals that chirp, whirr and whisper in the desert after dark.

Dress for less distress – Plan to dress accordingly. Wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothes, and cover as much skin as possible to ward off direct sun exposure. Bring a widebrimmed hat and avoid darker fabrics that retain heat.

Hydration is key – Make sure to bring a reusable water bottle when visiting and fill up bottles at any of the refill stations available throughout the garden. Reusable bottles can be purchased in the garden shop and from vending machines.

Duck out in the shade – The garden has shade throughout the trails. Step under the canopy of a lush mesquite tree or duck under cover with a meal at Gertrude’s to enjoy delicious food and air conditioning. To learn more about Desert Botanical Garden’s summer classes, events and other offerings, visit dbg.org or call 480-941-1225.