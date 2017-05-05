Editor’s note: As part of our desire to profile some of our community’s unsung heroes, we’ve launched a series, “Stories Worth Telling,” in which we invite our readers to suggest people with compelling narratives about their lives, their achievements, their most worthwhile experiences.

This issue’s column profiles Stan Morris, president of the Tempe Diablos and president of Peoples Mortgage Co.

His company, with 150 employees, is planning a move to ASU Research Park.

Tell us about your history in Tempe and/or Chandler. Did you attend schools/colleges here? If so, which ones?

I’m a native to Arizona, but moved to the city of Tempe in 1969 to become a Sun Devil. After three years I earned a BS in Finance, established friendships and had grown roots!

What were your interests as a young person? Do you think you were always destined to do what you’re doing now, or did your ultimate career choice become evident through other circumstances?

My career path was driven through circumstance. With a BS in Finance, I met with career services at ASU and was offered a few job opportunities out of state. I knew I wanted to stay in this community, so I interviewed with a local company in his field of study and fell into the Mortgage Business.

Did you have strong role models as a young person?

If so, who were they and what did you learn from them?

I have grown lifelong friendships from my ties and commitments to the Tempe community. A member of the Tempe Diablos, when I go missing at the office, I can be found emceeing events, coordinating volunteers, sometimes plotting shenanigans, but always helping to plan the next event raising funds for Tempe Charities. I am so prideful of the time I spend with this organization giving back. “When you see what it does…it makes all the difference”

What would you tell a young person considering a career in your field?

Be prepared to work a lot of hours and spend a lot of time learning.

Be passionate about the business and passionate about the people you are helping…and even more passionate about your employees. Make sure they are taken care of!

What advice would you offer someone as to how to achieve success in the complex world of today?

In two words, be passionate. Work hard, learn your trade and be passionate about helping the people around you.