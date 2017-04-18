Holocaust remembrance

Speaker and author Marty Brounstein will give two keynote addresses on Holocaust Remembrance Day, Saturday, April 22 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 3450 W. Ray Road, Chandler. The presentations will take place at 9:30 a.m. and again 6:30 p.m.

Brounstein tells the true story of a Catholic couple who despite great risk and danger saved the lives of over two dozen Jews during World War II and the Holocaust.

Brounstein reveals a surprising personal link to the couple and signs copies of his book after the presentation.

Information: standrewchandler.org or call 480-899-1990.