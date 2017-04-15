Kids sports camp

Put down the devices, walk away from screen time and get those kids moving outdoors. And while you’re at it, help them develop some sports skills.

That’s what will be happening at the Future for Kids sports camp on Saturday, May 20 at the ASU practice field, 511 S. Rural Road, Tempe from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kids ages 6-12 are invited to take part in the event, presented by Fiesta Bowl Charities.

They’ll play football, lacrosse, hockey, soccer, golf and more.

They’ll also receive a free camp T-shirt plus a free, healthy breakfast and lunch. Hosted by ASU head football coach Todd Graham and ASU football team, there is limited space available, and registration for the camp is first-come, first-serve.

The first 300 youth registered receive a $50 value camp scholarship. You will receive confirmation if your child has been accepted

Information: Futureforkids.org

Guidance for teens

Robin Williams has a story to share, but it isn’t a happy one. Williams will share the story of how she lost her daughter Lindsay, who was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by an individual who was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Chandler Coalition on Youth Substance Abuse will host a public meeting from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the Chandler Police Department, 250 E. Chicago St.

The evening is a partnership Mothers against Drunk Drivers.

The event is free and open to the public. It includes a discussion of what steps are being taken to reduce the tragedy of drunken driving.

CCYSA is made up of Chandler youth, parents and city officials who work to educate the community about the dangers of substance abuse.

It is sponsored by ICAN, a free youth center in the East Valley that offers programming for youth, teens, families and the community.

ICAN’s evidence-based programming is designed to equip youth to achieve personal and academic success.

Information: 821-4207 or www.icanaz.org.

Backyard gardening

Who needs the produce aisle when you can harvest your own fruits, veggies and spices in your own back yard? And now it’s easy to do.

The Tempe Public Library’s Seed Library is open for gardeners and would-be gardeners, featuring a variety of plant and herb seeds that can be checked out for free, then planted and grown at home.

The seeds are appropriate for all Arizona seasons and growing conditions. And it’s simple to use— just check out seeds for free (up to three packets a month), start growing, then bring back the seeds of your harvest.

To celebrate, the library is hosting a grand opening event from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

The specialty section is located in a repurposed card catalog on the main floor of the Tempe Public Library, 3500 S. Rural Road.

The program is made possible through a partnership with Garden Pool, a non-profit dedicated to sustainable food growth. For those new to gardening information about classes, online tutorials and more are available at www.tempe.gov/seedlibrary.

Revisit the West

For those who love National Public Radio’s A Prairie Home Companion, Western POP Radio Hour will showcase Tempe history through stories and skits being performed April 21 at Tempe Center for the Arts.

The show features a night of music, comedy and melodrama inspired by the golden age of radio from the 1920s-50s.

The Western POP Radio Hour will be staged at 7 p.m. in the center’s Gallery.

Admission is free for the entire evening.

The Radio Hour features a visit by Patsy Cline, portrayed by Lona Gearhart; a guest appearance by Tempe’s own Walt Richardson; and

music from local bluegrass fusion band Cisco and the Racecars.

Other participants include Mark Hickler, Katie Buetow, Joelle Tambe-Ebot, Giselle Lee, Francisco Briseno, Chester Carmer, Phil Garrison Jr., Melanie Holm, Titus Kautz and Vanessa Naghdi.

Before the Radio Hour, visitors can check out TCA’s ongoing exhibit, Western POP, featuring the rich history, mythology and influence the West has had on pop culture from artists and scholars to film makers.

A pre-show happy hour offers a stroll through the Gallery, coupled with the Happy Hour series EDGE featuring live music and “Bottle & Board” specials every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6-8 p.m.

Tempe Center for the arts is at 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway.