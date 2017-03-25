Grammy-award winners KC and the Sunshine Band will perform with special guest Boogie Knights at A Night at the Ballpark Saturday, April 8, at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

The concert serves as a fundraiser for the Tempe Diablos and Mesa HoHoKams, with proceeds benefitting both organizations.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

KC and the Sunshine Band is a disco funk music group that formed in Florida in 1973. The group is best known for its hit songs “That’s the Way (I Like It);” “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty;” and “I’m Your Boogie Man.”

Its self-titled second album was released in 1975, went triple platinum and yielded its first U.S. hit, “Get Down Tonight.” In 1979, the group took home a Grammy for Album of the Year with “Saturday Night Fever.”

The band’s frontman, Harry Casey, has had his music featured at the Super Bowl, World Series and other major sporting events.

Said Tempe Diablos Event Chairman Ryan Thompson:

“We’re combining our passion for our communities with exceptional live entertainment to host an event that will help us continue to serve our city and help make it better.”

Both general admission ($29.99) and VIP ($200) tickets are available. VIP tickets include a hosted bar throughout the evening, stage-front seating on the infield and a catered dinner by Outback Steakhouse.

Tickets are available at go.ordermytix.com/event/ballpark.

Tempe Diablo Stadium is at 2200 W. Alameda Drive, Tempe.