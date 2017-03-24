Sharing their enthusiasm—and support—for a multi-phase renovation project at Tempe St. Luke’s Hospital, more than 300 employees of all ages rolled up their sleeves to help organize, clean and launch landscaping projects at nearby Papago Park.

It was a labor of love—actually, of heart—as managers and employees found a way to “give back to the community” for making possible their hospital’s expansion, a project which officials said will enable it to further serve the area’s growing needs.

The hospital’s Obstetrics/Women’s Health and Emergency departments are currently under renovation. Also, the hospital recently refurbished its main corridor, café and physician lounge, and opened a newly remodeled medical/surgical floor with 27 private beds.

So, to demonstrate their appreciation to the community for supporting the hospital’s growth, the volunteers decided to join forces with residents and joggers who had complained about a section of the popular Papago Park recreation site being overrun by makeshift tents, mattresses and mounds of trash.

The volunteers removed tree limbs and assisted with trail maintenance, painting and more.

The project also served to help restore a natural habitat that supports lizards, snakes, quail, doves, roadrunners, jackrabbits, cottontails, falcons, coyotes and a variety of birds.

As yet one more benefit, the hospital’s administration worked with city staff to help resolve worries of an increasing homeless population in the area, which included helping to find resources for that at-risk population.

According to a spokeswoman, St. Luke’s community enrichment commitment was envisioned by Tempe Cares, founded in 1991 through the inspiration of former Tempe City Councilwoman Carol E. Smith, who wanted to see the community come together in support of the greater good.

While it was Smith’s initiative that helped spur the birth of volunteer support, the spirit of community remains strong at Tempe St. Luke’s Hospital, according to officials.

The once 10-bed hospital is now an 87-bed facility offering a wide range of health care services – from emergency and intensive-care support to ophthalmology, orthopedics and bariatrics.

Through this growth, said the spokeswoman, the hospital team has never lost sight of giving back to the community it serves.