Summer programs at Tempe Elementary offers a wide array of learning opportunities–and fun–for area children.

Is your kinder ready for Kindergarten?

Young students have an exciting opportunity to attend a four-hour block that targets children who have attended preschool, Kinder Ready, and also for students who have not attended preschool, Kinder Jumpstart.

Students in grades 1-6 have the opportunity to further their skills in reading, writing, math and also can enjoy art, physical education, cooking, engineering, science, Rubik’s Cube, computers and theater.

Tempe Elementary campuses also offer classes specifically designed for gifted students.

In middle school, outgoing 8th graders can sign up for a high school boot camp that includes instruction in 8th grade math, or 7th graders can prepare for 8th grade math.

Outgoing 6th, 7th and 8th grade students can solve a CSI mystery, learn how to cook a healthy dinner, design a STEM project to better our community, attend a choir class or become a book critic.

All students are welcome: in-district, out-of district, home school and charter.

Transportation is also available.

For more information, visit tempeschools.org/summerschool