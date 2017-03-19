By Diana Whittle

Forget Spring Break at Disneyland or the beach. Jake Reaban, who attends Corona del Sol High School, can share with classmates his once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be among tech-savvy teens to be chosen for Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama.

Formally known as the “Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy,” the program was created to inspire students to become tomorrow’s science, math and engineering leaders.

The academy is open only to the children of Honeywell employees and is designed to develop their leadership skills through science-oriented workshops, lectures and team exercises.

Sponsored by Honeywell’s Hometown Solutions, which is the company’s corporate citizenship initiative, academy students participate in real-life astronaut training and also learn from scientists, former astronauts and engineers who provide first-hand accounts of professional experiences.

So, instead of an amusement park ride, the 17-year-old Jake took a ride on a gravity chair, an experience he calls “uplifting” and gave him a look at possible career choices for his future.

“The program inspired me to keep working hard in school and taught me the importance of good communication,” said Jake.

His father is a Honeywell employee, who learned about the camp from a colleague whose daughter had participated several years ago, and felt that the program is an amazing way to get kids excited about science and math, and to encourage and educate them about being good leaders.

Working in partnership with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, the academy program offers 45 offers of classroom, laboratory and field training; in addition to simulated astronaut training, including a realistic shuttle mission and the chance to experience what it’s like to walk on the moon and tumble in a space capsule.

College students who are science, mathematics and engineering majors at various colleges and universities in the U.S. and have completed at least two years of college, work as interns at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and serve as mentors to HLCA participants.

During their stay at the USSRC, students also meet with scientists, engineers and former astronauts who help reinforce core leadership competencies and provide first-hand accounts of professional experiences.

These competencies include purposeful leadership; critical thinking; integrated planning; effective communication; and team trust and cohesion.

Designed for high school students planning careers in science, technology, engineering or math, the Leadership Challenge Academy has helped more than 1,750 students from 59 countries and 40 states and territories build the leadership skills they’ll need to succeed in college, careers and life.

His father is a Honeywell employee, who learned about the camp from a colleague whose daughter had participated several years ago, and felt that the program is an amazing way to get kids excited about science and math, and to encourage and educate them about being good leaders.

Working in partnership with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, the academy program offers 45 offers of classroom, laboratory and field training; in addition to simulated to walk on the moon and tumble in a space capsule.

College students, who are science, mathematics, and engineering majors at various colleges and universities in the U.S. and have completed at least two years of college, work as interns at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and serve as mentors to HLCA participants.

During their stay at the USSRC, students also meet with scientists, engineers and former astronauts who help reinforce core leadership competencies and provide first-hand accounts of professional experiences. These competencies include: purposeful leadership; critical thinking; integrated planning; effective communication; and team trust and cohesion.

Designed for high school students’ careers in science, technology, engineering, or math, the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy has helped more than 1,750 students from 59 countries and 40 states and territories build the leadership skills they’ll need to succeed in college, careers and life.