Galtronics, which identifies itself as the world’s leading antenna manufacturer, plans to double the size of its Tempe workforce this year, prompting the opening of a new, 18,000-square-foot location and announcement of plans to add at least 30 positions, including electrical, RF and mechanical engineers and support staff.

The growing U.S. demand for wireless products and the launch of new macro antenna products is spurring this growth, representatives said.

“We have been in Tempe for two decades, and the decision to increase our investment and double our workforce comes at a very important time in the wireless industry as network expansion and densification continue,” said Randy Dewey, president and CEO.

“Our R&D center in Tempe is close to a very talented pool of wireless RF and mechanical engineers graduating from ASU.

“We look forward to many more decades of prosperity here.”

Galtronics has manufactured more than 1 billion antennas since its inception in 1978, getting its start producing antennas for Motorola 2-way radios.

Since that time, the company has grown to more than 750 employees around the world and has innovated products ranging from cellphone antennas to wireless systems for stadiums.

Hiring information is available at http://www.galtronics.com/category/career-postings/