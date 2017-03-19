The city of Tempe will host two public meetings and an online comment forum to receive resident feedback on proposed design concepts for reconfiguring the current street design of McClintock Drive.

The meetings will provide a brief project overview and the opportunity to offer input and ideas on alternatives as well as to speak to staff members.

Public meetings will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Tempe Public Library, 3500 S. Rural Road, in Meeting Room A, and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at McClintock High School located, 1830 E. Del Rio Drive.

Those interested can also provide input online March 25 through April 5 at www.tempe.gov/mcclintockdrive.

In 2015, McClintock Drive between Broadway and Guadalupe roads was repaved as part of Tempe’s ongoing Asset Management Capital Maintenance Program.

Funded through this repaving project, McClintock Drive was reconfigured to include bike lanes on each side of the street, which required the removal of at least one vehicle lane on McClintock.

Since making changes to McClintock Drive, Tempe has been collecting data and feedback from the public.

At a work study session on Dec. 15, council members approved a process to develop alternatives that restore the third southbound travel lane and maintain bicycle lanes.

The approach includes extensive public involvement and the ability to evaluate solutions on a segment-by-segment basis while considering the importance of the entire McClintock corridor.

For more information, visit www.tempe.gov/mcclintockdrive or call 480-350-4311.