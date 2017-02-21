The East Valley Boys Service Club recognized seniors who will soon graduate. Honorees included, front row: Slade Sumners, Will Goff, Josh Adazola, David Ewen, Adam Garcia, Liam Kovatch, Brenden Murphy; back row: Jared Ostendorp, Casey Patterson, Drew Mudry, Mark Papala, Evan Desai, Benjamin Macey. Also present, but not pictured: Mitchell Achord. The non-profit, philanthropic organization provides service opportunities for boys in grades 6-12 and their parents. Over 130 boys and their parents are members and they volunteer more than 3,000 hours a year in various philanthropic endeavors. Applications for next year’s members are being accepted now through Friday, March 31. To download a packet, visit evbsc.org

