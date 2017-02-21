A rea residents and employees can dine out for a cause with Eat Your Art Out Chandler, an all-day event conceived by Chandler Center for the Arts.

The Feb. 28 fundraiser combines efforts of community arts enthusiasts, corporate sponsors and local eateries in support of various initiatives at the center, including Connecting Kidz programs, a free summer concert series and headline entertainment.

Restaurants participating in Eat Your Art Out will contribute to the funding of programs at Chandler Center for the Arts through donating a percentage of their day-of-the-event proceeds directly to the center.

Families, friends and workers in the area complete the puzzle simply by eating lunch and/or dinner at any of the participating locations.

Essentially, anyone in the Valley can show support for the arts just by eating at one or more of the participating restaurants.

For those who would like to volunteer for Eat Your Art Out Chandler by actively inviting friends, family and co-workers to eat out, they are encouraged to sign up to be a restaurant or table host ambassador for one of the participating restaurants.

Information: chandlercenter.org/events