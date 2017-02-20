Commentary by Pastor Bill Meiter

Arizona Community Church

Have you heard? Young people are leaving the church in record numbers — never to return again. Or so we are being told.

But the truth of the matter is that young people often do return to the church — once they get married and begin having children.

Families are the building block not only of society but also of healthy and growing churches.

That is why at Arizona Community Church we are committed to reaching young families.

Parents instinctively recognize the importance of giving their children the opportunity to learn about God.

The Bible even encourages us to teach our children about the things of the Lord.

“You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise. You shall bind them as a sign on your hand, and they shall be as frontlets between your eyes.

You shall write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates.” (Deuteronomy 6:7-9)

Over the past several years Arizona Community Church has been putting the pieces in place to reach to young families.

AWANA KIDS CLUB—A mid-week program (Wednesdays; 4:-5:30pm) designed for kids 3 years old – 6th grade. This is an amazing time where kids learn Biblical values; important life lessons; and God’s purpose for their lives.

MOPS (Mother’s of Preschoolers)—Meets every other Friday (in the mornings) and is designed just for young moms.

Fun crafts, messages just for moms, and fellowship are all part of this program which exists to minister to the modern mom. Moms don’t need to go at it alone.

YOUNG AND MARRIEDS—9:45 a.m. every Sunday. We have a NEW ministry for those young couples that are pre-engaged, engaged and newly married. Drop your kids off in our state-of-the-art children’s ministry building, and come to this new class and meet other people in your life stage.

PRIVATE-CHRISTIAN EDUCATION — Our church has an amazing (and fully accredited) school just for your kids. We have the very best teachers who will not only instruct your children and help them get ahead, but will also give them the foundation to know God’s love for them.

SATURDAY NIGHT SERVICE — (5:30-6:30pm) We recognize that not everyone can make it to church on Sunday, especially when you have a growing family.

That is why we have developed a Saturday night service for our whole community.

And here at Arizona Community Church, we are just getting started in our efforts to reach young families.

We have Vacation Bible School, Sports Camp and so much more coming this summer.

So don’t panic the next time you hear that young people are leaving the church in record numbers.

They are coming back — and they are bringing their families with them.