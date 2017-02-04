By Joyce Coronel

Growing arrays of heart-shaped candies, red and pink balloons, chocolate and a chubby cherub armed with a bow and arrow all point to one thing: Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us.

While the kids scrawl greetings on their Captain America and Disney Princess pre-printed Valentines, others plan a candlelight dinner or festive gathering that pays tribute to love amidst

heart-shaped decorations.

Just ask Dawn Dunn-Rice. She’s got plenty in store for the numerous guests at her Feb. 14 soiree.

“Our intent is to have a really great time—a fun time,” Dunn-Rice said.

The activities coordinator at Westchester Senior Living in Tempe noted the center marks each Valentine’s Day with special events in all three areas of its Tempe facility, including the more than 90 independent living apartments.

“Everything relates to hearts,” Dunn-Rice said. “Even the food. I’ll have artichoke hearts and other foods that relate to Valentine’s Day.”

Last year, students from nearby Marcos de Niza High School brought a box filled with handmade Valentine cards for residents.

There’s a trivia game that helps break the ice with newer residents.

The highlight of the Westchester Valentine merrymaking is probably the election of a king and queen.

The lucky pair receive prizes such as a Valentine-themed stuffed animal or other small gifts. Of course, you can’t have a coronation without a crown.

“Oh, they get a crown,” Dunn-Rice explained. “The idea is for them to have a good time and laugh.”

“It means a lot to them to be chosen,” added

Erin Berge, regional marketing director for Westchester. “They are pretty proud when they are sitting up there.”

And yes, there are still romances sparking among the seniors. Last year’s winners, Bob and Bonnie, were boyfriend and girlfriend.

For some of the residents, though, Valentine’s Day might stir feelings of sadness.

They may have lost a beloved spouse recently and miss having that special someone beside them.

“It can be a hard time if you’ve lost somebody you were married to for 60 years,” Berge said.

“We keep it upbeat.”

The candlelight dinner is held a few days after the Valentine’s social as way of showing sensitivity to hearts that grieve.

Dunn-Rice noted that the Valentine’s Day celebration at Westchester is focused on love in general and not simply romantic love.

“It’s love for their kids and grandkids. If they have no children, they can focus on friends. It’s all about feeling appreciative that they have someone they love in their lives.”

Tom Ballard, executive director of Westchester, published an article in the Tempe facility’s newsletter that focused on the value of love in a world that often seems bereft of it.

He quoted from the 1965 smash hit that some residents might recall: What the World Needs Now is Love, Sweet Love.

“The song contains the memorable lines about love, ’It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of.’ How true,” Ballard wrote.

“My message to you this month, the month we celebrate love through Valentine’s Day, is to give yourself over to love.”