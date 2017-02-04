Studies examining last year’s reconfiguration of McClintock Drive, a project that was launched to enhance bicyclist convenience and safety, are headed toward a June completion date, according to a new projection by Tempe officials.
Some motorists have complained that modifications to the previous roadway configuration have impeded morning and evening rush-hour traffic flow, and a group appearing before the Tempe City Council in November was said to be instrumental in the councilmembers’ decision to undertake a study.
Following that meeting, council members requested that staff study the possible use of a consultant to evaluate the roadway for inclusion of bicycle infrastructure while restoring vehicle capacity.
The following summary describes staff process so far, with a goal of returning to the council in June after having completed a period focusing on public involvement and evaluating solutions on a segment-by-segment basis while also including the improvements of the entire corridor.
January, March and May — Continue data collection between University and Elliot:
• Traffic Volumes
• Travel Times (including off peak times; also compare to other two/two arterials in Tempe)
• Bike Counts: At all major intersections between Apache & Guadalupe on McClintock
• Crashes: Collect Monthly
February — Council decides on contract with consultant, if required
March-May — Deliverables from consultant:
• Traffic Analysis
• Data Collection and Field Review
• Best Practice Research
• Modeling Alternatives
• Develop Design Alternatives that meet Council’s threshold criteria
• Cost Opinions
• Internal stakeholder meetings
• Two public meetings with breakout sessions
• Transportation Commission Presentation
• Sustainability Commission Presentation
June — Present to Council:
• Public outreach findings
• Data collection findings
• Design alternatives and costs for council consideration
Tempe staff will follow the council-adopted Tempe Involving the Public manual throughout the public involvement process.