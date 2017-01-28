Sparky wants to see Tempe faces at the ASU Sun Devils vs Washington State Cougars Men’s Basketball game this Sunday. Watch this video of Sparky and Mayor Mark Mitchell inviting you to the game.

It’s a special Tempe game, with an entire section reserved for you, your friends and neighbors. To sweeten the deal, use promo code TEMPE and get really great seats for just $14 – almost half price. To top it off, you’ll get to take photos of you and your family and friends on the court after the game.

The game starts on Sunday, Jan. 29 at noon at Wells Fargo Arena, 600 E Veterans Way, Tempe, AZ 85281.

Get your tickets at promo.sundeviltickets.com Use Promo Code TEMPE for the discount.