The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts will hold an opening of its newest exhibition, Western POP: Facts and Fiction of the American West, beginning Friday, Jan. 13.

Artworks, memorabilia, music and historical displays will celebrate the nostalgia tied to the Western genre and address facts and fiction about morality, race relations and economics in the American West.

“Growing up in the Southwest I knew a lot about Western iconography, but this exhibition is telling a much larger story,” said Michelle Nichols Dock, the gallery’s art coordinator.

Jan. 13, 6-9 p.m. Free. Public opening-night reception that will feature light refreshments and an opportunity to meet the artists as well as the collectors, Dr. Larry and Holley Thompson.

Feb. 1-3, 6-9 p.m. $5. TCA Film Festival in collaboration with Western POP and the ASU Center for Film, Media and Popular Culture.

March 15, 7 p.m. Free. Panel discussion Anti-Stereotypes: Hollywood Representation of the Apache featuring artist Douglas Miles from Apache Skateboards and his brother, writer Dale Miles.

The Gallery at TCA is at 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe.

Information: www.tempe.gov/tcagallery .