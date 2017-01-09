A reception honoring outgoing Vice Mayor Jack Sellers and West Chandler Councilmember Rick Heumann for their eight years of service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the city’s Vision Gallery.

The reception also will welcome the incoming Councilmembers Sam Huang and Mark Stewart, along with returning Councilmember Nora Ellen.



Light refreshments will be served. Afterward, the public is invited to an installation ceremony at

7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 88 E. Chicago St.

Free parking is available in the City Hall garage, 240 S. Washington St.

How to be more confident and more effective professionally, steps designed to help develop stronger leadership skills, will be the focus of a four-part series being sponsored by the Tempe Chamber’s Women in Business Council starting in January.

The session’s topics will be Communication, Leadership, Goal Setting and Taking Action.

A slate of recognized speakers will take turns during the series inspiring, educating and motivating participants to grow and succeed in their personal life and professional career.

The series takes place from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on consecutive Fridays starting Jan. 20 at Western International University. Breakfast is provided courtesy of Chick-fil-A at Mill and University.

Jan. 20 – Communication — What Is “Positive Change” and How Do We Use Communications to Effect It? Speaker: Joanna Allhands, Arizona Republic editor.

Jan. 27 – Leadership — Learning to Lead, Inspiring Others to Follow. Speaker: Maria Harper-Marinick, Maricopa Community Colleges chancellor.

Feb. 3 – Goal Setting — How to Set Goals that Deliver Results. Speaker: Susan Brooks, High Performance coach.

Feb. 10 – Taking Action — Use Your Experience to Get Results. Speaker: Jodi Low, U & Improved

Cost per session is $25 for Tempe Chamber members, $35 for the public. Members can purchase a series pass for $75 (payment must be made in advance of first session). Information: 480-967-7891. Western International University is at 1601 W. Fountainhead Parkway, Tempe.

West Chandler residents get a midwinter musical treat when the Sonoran Sunset Series at Veterans Oasis Park continues from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. Featured will be the winning band from Chandler’s 13th annual Teen Talent Competition at Chandler Center for the Arts.

Guests are invited to spend an evening under the desert sky at the free family event.

The series of outdoor concerts is held the third Thursdays of the month from October through March; concertgoers are welcome to bring blankets, folding chairs and food.

Appearing in February will be The Real Thing Band playing tunes from an expansive repertoire that includes hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s, current dance hits, Rock, Country, Soul, Funk, Motown, Jazz, Blues, Easy Listening, Pop and Top 40.

Veterans Oasis Park, at 4050 E. Chandler Heights Road, also is home to the Environmental Education Center, a five-acre fishing lake, trails and picnic areas.

The EEC is located within the park and promotes eco-friendly lifestyles through programs, classes and workshops for children and adults. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays—closed on Sundays and holidays.

Information: 480-782-2890.

The Tempe Chamber of Commerce has hired Joanne Stockdale as its new business development director.

Stockdale will be responsible for the organization’s membership sector, overseeing its business support services and developing corporate partnerships.

Stockdale is an experienced business development professional who has managed and directed a variety of fundraising responsibilities including corporate sponsorships, individual giving and capital campaigns, as well as being involved with the volunteer management and recruitment of community and committee leaders.

“We are excited to welcome Joanne to our team,” said Chamber President/CEO Anne Gill. “She has a great deal of experience and knowledge and will be a valuable asset as we grow our organization…”