Downtown Tempe—specifically, Historic Mill Avenue—is where celebrations unfold virtually year round. That’s no different on New Year’s Eve.

Celebrants this year will find a vibrant street, closed to traffic, with restaurants and nightlife venues adding something special to their offerings.

No cover fee will be needed to access the street, say Mill Avenue planners, although there may be charges set by some of the participating venues.

The addition of food trucks and portable toilets will help ensure that visitors can find food and relief stations while welcoming in the new year.

Highlighting this year’s gala will be a fireworks display sponsored by Four Peaks—one of Tempe’s biggest success stories, as we know—lighting up the sky at midnight.

The show will be launched from near Tempe Beach Park and visible from Mill Avenue and Downtown Tempe.

No formal street programming is planned and the entertainment venues will be geared toward those 21-plus.

However, notes Downtown Tempe exec Kate Borders, a family dinner in one of the area’s popular venues, can be a great way to enjoy the year’s end.

Happy New Year! And Bon Appetit!