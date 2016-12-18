Earlier his month, the Christmas trees inside St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church glittered with red, green, white and gold stars that offered more than just a festive atmosphere.

They called the faithful to purchase gifts for foster children, struggling families, veterans, women in crisis pregnancies and children rescued from the nightmare of abuse and human trafficking.

The color of the tag was the key to how much a gift might cost: Green meant $30 or less; white, $40 or less; gold was for more costly items.

The day Wrangler News visited, all the stars on the trees had been removed by parishioners moved to compassion.

Over in Hennessy Hall, a brand-new recliner stood amid the mountain of wrapped presents destined for several area social service agencies, missions and needy families. It’s the 11th year the parish has amassed a sizeable collection of gifts, all to be given away.

Volunteers gathered one recent Saturday to sort through the hundreds of items and deliver them to local families and agencies. Every family sponsored by the Giving Tree receives two gifts for each child under 18 as well as a family gift, a bag of personal toiletries for the entire family, a laundry basket filled with laundry supplies and a gift card to a grocery or discount department store.

As part of the Giving Tree project, St. Andrew hosts a Christmas party each year for local foster families, with Santa and Mrs. Claus on hand to share the joy.

The 56 families that attended this year were treated to a meal plus face painting, music and the chance to create Christmas tree ornaments.

Christy Hendrix, director of caring ministries for the parish, said a photographer took and printed photos of some of the children (not all are permitted to be photographed) with jolly old St. Nick.

Volunteers and donors alike are moved by the experience of participating in the party and Giving Tree project, Hendrix said.

“It’s such a good feeling to give to other people and families and children, especially the foster children who have been pulled out of their original homes,” Hendrix said.

“They have to leave behind some of the things that were near and dear to them.”

Among the guests at last year’s celebration were two tiny newborn baby girls wrapped in pink blankets, she said.