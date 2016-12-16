If a puppy is on your family’s wish list for potential holiday gifts, be on the lookout for scams that typically appear this time of year, says Tempe veterinarian Dr. Evan Ware.

Ware joins Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in alerting Tempe and West Chandler residents, along with their statewide neighbors, that consumer complaints increase during the holidays from people who purchased sick puppies or fell victim to internet scams.

In at least one case, they noted, consumers claimed the puppy advertised looked different than the pet received or it quickly became ill.

Dr. Ware, director of Tempe’s long-respected University Animal Hospital, recommended following Brnovich’s suggestions, but added a couple thoughts of his own:

“Never get a dog that is under 6 weeks of age and confirm it has been examined and received at least 1 vaccination administered by a licensed veterinarian.

Brnovich also had some advice:

“Con-artists prey on your emotions by posting a picture of a cute puppy for sale on the internet,” said Brnovich.

“Arizonans are tricked into paying hundreds of dollars for a new puppy that doesn’t get delivered and they’re left empty-handed right before the holidays.”

Here are some tips to avoid being victimized:

• Don’t buy a puppy or do business with someone you haven’t met in person. If you try to arrange meetings to see the puppy, and the person makes excuses, it could be a red flag.

• Before you choose a puppy, visit the breeder at the breeder’s operation, no matter what.

• Ask questions and ensure the breeder has the name of his or her veterinarian on the paperwork for the puppy. Consider contacting the vet independently to verify the information.

• Be extremely cautious about purchasing a pet sight unseen over the internet.

• Do your research. Ask for detailed information about the person selling the pet. What is the person’s full name, phone number and physical address? Do complaints or the word “scam” pop up when you research them online?

• Consider adoption from an animal shelter. Pets are vaccinated and checked for medical conditions by a veterinarian.

If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by contacting the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at 602-542-5763.

Bilingual consumer protection staff members are available to assist.

Consumers can also file complaints online by visiting the Attorney General’s website at azag.gov/complaints/consumer.