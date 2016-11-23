Chandler Fashion Square and Arizona Mills mall are among five Valley locations participating in a partnership by Salt River Project and EVgo to provide new electric-vehicle fast-charging stations in SRP’s service territory.

In less than 30 minutes, EVgo’s DC fast-chargers can deliver close to a full charge to nearly any fast-charge-capable vehicle on the road today.

The stations are part of EVgo’s public fast-charging network, which includes more than 750 chargers in 55 or more metro markets throughout the country. The new stations, located throughout the Valley, include both CHAdeMO and CCS adapter coverage, which accommodate the needs of a majority of electric-vehicle drivers.

Currently, there are more than 6,500 electric vehicles in Arizona, and that is expected to more than double in the next four years. The project is part of a collaborative effort between EVgo and SRP to improve air quality in metropolitan Phoenix. Supporting the adoption of plug-in electric vehicles helps benefit the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on petroleum-based fuels, according to SRP officials.

SRP offers a price plan for electric vehicle owners and an incentive for commercial customers to invest in charging stations for their employees and customers. In addition, more than 80 percent of SRP’s mobile fleet operates on alternative fuels including electric, biodiesel and ethanol.

“We are excited that more and more SRP customers are choosing electric vehicles, and it’s important that we offer them ways to support that choice,” said Kelly Barr, SRP senior director of Environmental Management and SRP’s Chief Sustainability and Compliance Executive.

Stations are equipped with DC Fast-Chargers, which can deliver 40 miles of range in as little as 15 minutes, allowing electric vehicle drivers to quickly charge their vehicles while enjoying a movie or a quick bite to eat.

SRP supports electric vehicle drivers through the SRP EV Community, a way for owners to network, learn about new technologies and participate in surveys, forums and research projects to help SRP design programs, materials and information to better serve customers.

Information: srpnet.com/ev .